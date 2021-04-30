This letter currently has 36 signatories from 11 zipcodes in PA-12. It will be delivered to Rep. Fred Keller on May 7. To sign-on, visit tinyurl.com/KellerTownHall

Dear Rep. Keller,

We, the undersigned concerned residents of the PA-12th district, call on you to hold at least one Town Hall meeting during your scheduled District Work, June 1-4, 2021.

We expect this event to follow state COVID-19 safety guidelines, while employing best practices for meaningful, two-way exchange between elected officials and constituents.

At a minimum, we expect you to:

Keep any opening remarks to less than 10 minutes, reserving at least an hour for Q&A;

Use impartial screeners or moderators for selecting questions, and publicize who these screeners are. We suggest members of the news media who have a commitment to journalistic ethics and standards;

Come to listen to constituent concerns, rather than rehearse existing talking points available in your newsletter and social media posts;

Encourage unscripted exchanges with constituents, so long as they are carried out with respect and professionalism; and

Make the event open and accessible to as many constituents as possible, promoting it well in advance and circulating a copy of any recording as widely as possible.

In addition, we point out these concerns with your "Town Hall" event on Mar. 30, 2021, which ought to be addressed and corrected:

Ineffective and biased screening: Your staff screeners allowed through multiple questions that included unsubstantiated claims (eg. gangs at the U.S. - Mexico border). Recognizing that this was a live event, and some comments cannot be controlled, screeners ought to have disallowed any questions that promoted misinformation - and Rep. Keller should have corrected or otherwise addressed misinformation. Screeners also allowed multiple questions on the same topic. Further, they prevented questions from Union County residents.

Ignoring questions: in response to some constituent phone calls to his office, Rep Keller invited several members of the group Fridays with Fred to submit questions by email ahead of the "tele Town Hall." A list of twenty questions was submitted, which were compiled thru the Facebook group for Fridays with Fred and reflected constituent concerns in at least four counties (Centre, Lycoming, Union, Snyder). None of these questions were raised during the event.

Yours in representative democracy,

Signatories

This letter campaign is managed by Fridays with Fred, a grassroots movement demanding better from Rep. Fred Keller

--

