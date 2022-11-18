Submitted November 16, 2022

Porra Porra! Cheer Cheer! Governor-Elect Shapiro, you have demonstrated a great commitment to Pennsylvania through your hard-fought campaign and now is the time for all constituents to unify in support of the aligned vision of creating a strong and healthy Commonwealth. I may be just one voice among the Latino population in Pennsylvania, but I speak from experience and understanding of the unique issues facing our community.

During your campaign, you did a commendable job engaging the Latino community. You came to where we are, and took time to understand our culture, contributions, and challenges – all of which greatly impact every facet of Pennsylvania. And you made promises that inspired hope.

Hope is something we hold onto dearly because it has been and always will be the strength and success of the Latino community. I write you this open letter with hope that you take time to read these words and consider their important message, but also so that all of Pennsylvania can do the same. To address these deeply rooted issues, it will take more than one man or one administration, but it is certainly a start. And with the support of whole communities, I know we can work together to bring to life the changes you promised.

As a young kid from the Dominican Republic, I saw my mother burdened by every obstacle you could imagine. She was a single mother, a survivor of domestic violence, supporting three children yet not qualifying to receive any social or human services assistance because we weren’t yet U.S. citizens. I recall a hot summer day, I went door-to-door around our apartment complex in Harrisburg selling my little sister’s Disney books my mom had just bought off an infomercial. I came home with over $1,200 in checks from my work and recall the immense pride and satisfaction that came from the ability to help my mom pay our past-due rent.

Our family worked hard to become U.S. citizens and to move ourselves from poverty, but it seemed that with every two steps forward, we would be met with a barrier that would knock us a step back. Through the many trials we endured, my mom instilled in me that the hardest part isn’t “getting there” – it’s maintaining what you’ve promised to deliver and continuing to do it with humility and grace.

With that said, Governor-Elect Shapiro, you should feel great pride to have earned the privilege to become Pennsylvania’s next Governor. Now you have the stage to deliver on your many promises with the same humility and grace as you demonstrated during your authentic and humanizing campaign.

As your administration works swiftly to map out your initial actions for when you assume office next year, I hope to impart useful insight into the current state of the Latino community in Pennsylvania so that you can ensure we are built into your plan with intention and care.

From the 2010 Census to the 2020 edition, Pennsylvania’s multiracial population has increased by 226%. Specifically, the Latino population has grown by 45.8%. By the 2040s a multicultural majority will represent PA. And among this growing population, Latinos are opening businesses at a faster rate than other communities of color. We are the swing voters, and the essential workers who will fill the talent shortage pipeline for professional jobs in education, healthcare, and finance.

Addressing the biggest needs of the Latino community will be the key to unlocking economic development in Pennsylvania. This fall under eight pillars, all of which support the foundational needs and values of the Latino community, and truly every Pennsylvanian.

Safe and Affordable Housing : Without the security of a suitable place to call home, a person cannot thrive in any other area of life. This crisis must be addressed through adequate funding and support for affordable housing programs.

: Without the security of a suitable place to call home, a person cannot thrive in any other area of life. This crisis must be addressed through adequate funding and support for affordable housing programs. Bilingual Education Support : Access to bilingual-based education, for all ages and abilities, will bridge the language gap that contributes to the most significant barriers in the Latino community.

: Access to bilingual-based education, for all ages and abilities, will bridge the language gap that contributes to the most significant barriers in the Latino community. Civic Engagement : Government needs to build trust through first listening and next engaging.

: Government needs to build trust through first listening and next engaging. Affordable Healthcare : This is a massive problem that continues to get passed down the line.

: This is a massive problem that continues to get passed down the line. Equal Access to Programs for Immigration Communities : Regardless of how much this community contributes to the Commonwealth, they continue to feel like outsiders.

: Regardless of how much this community contributes to the Commonwealth, they continue to feel like outsiders. Policies that Address Social Determinants of Health : These barriers continue to marginalize the Latino community and can be effectively addressed through improved policies and funding.

: These barriers continue to marginalize the Latino community and can be effectively addressed through improved policies and funding. Preventative Health Education : There is still so much work to be done in the area of preventative health education for diabetes, tobacco, asthma, cancer, HIV, and aids programs, all of which are affecting the Latino community at disproportionate rates.

: There is still so much work to be done in the area of preventative health education for diabetes, tobacco, asthma, cancer, HIV, and aids programs, all of which are affecting the Latino community at disproportionate rates. Support for Holistic Forms of Medication: Cannabis and other forms of holistic medication should be made legal and accessible to those whose quality of life depends upon it! Access to health alternative health solutions should not be needlessly restricted.

I would also encourage you, Governor-Elect Shapiro, to look at the evidence-based success other states have had in issuing IDs and drivers licenses to undocumented families, allowing them to legally drive, open up a bank account, get a living-wage job that doesn’t pay under the table, and ultimately allows them to pay taxes and feel like a true citizen in the state they live, learn, work, and play.

On behalf of the more than one million Latinos in Pennsylvania, Bienvenidos Gobernador Shapiro, que Dios me lo bendiga (God Bless)! And remember, the hardest part isn’t “getting here,” it’s maintaining what you’ve promised to deliver and continue to do it with humility and grace. Please keep our interests and issues at the forefront of your first 100 days – and every day thereafter. Just as you leaned on the Latino community for support for your campaign, we look to you in return to keep our seat at the table. You will always have a seat at ours and to that point - I look forward to the opportunity to share a Latino American meal with you!

¡Porra! Cheer Cheer! Gobernador electo Shapiro, ha demostrado un gran compromiso con Pensilvania a través de su ardua campaña y ahora es el momento de que todos los electores se unan en apoyo de la visión alineada de crear un Estado Libre Asociado fuerte y saludable. Puede que sea solo una voz entre la población latina en Pensilvania, pero hablo desde la experiencia y la comprensión de los problemas únicos que enfrenta nuestra comunidad.

Durante su campaña, hizo un trabajo encomiable involucrando a la comunidad Latina. Llegaste a donde estamos y te tomaste el tiempo para comprender nuestra cultura, contribuciones y desafíos, todo lo cual tiene un gran impacto en cada faceta de Pensilvania. E hiciste promesas que inspiraron esperanza.

La esperanza es algo a lo que nos aferramos mucho porque ha sido y siempre será la fuerza y ​​el éxito de la comunidad Latina. Le escribo esta carta abierta con la esperanza de que se tome un tiempo para leer estas palabras y considere su importante mensaje, pero también para que todo Pensilvania pueda hacer lo mismo. Para abordar estos problemas profundamente arraigados, se necesitará más de un hombre o una administración, pero sin duda es un comienzo. Y con el apoyo de comunidades enteras, sé que podemos trabajar juntos para hacer realidad los cambios que prometiste.

Cuando era un niño de la República Dominicana, vi a mi madre agobiada por todos los obstáculos que puedas imaginar. Ella era una madre soltera, una sobreviviente de violencia doméstica, que mantenía a tres hijos y aún no calificaba para recibir asistencia social o de servicios humanos porque aún no éramos ciudadanos estadounidenses. Recuerdo un caluroso día de verano, fui de puerta en puerta por nuestro complejo de apartamentos en Harrisburg vendiendo los libros de Disney de mi hermana pequeña que mi madre acababa de comprar en un infomercial. Llegué a casa con más de $1,200 en cheques de mi trabajo y recuerdo el inmenso orgullo y satisfacción que sentí al poder ayudar a mi mamá a pagar el alquiler atrasado.

Nuestra familia trabajó duro para convertirse en ciudadanos estadounidenses y salir de la pobreza, pero parecía que cada dos pasos hacia adelante, nos encontraríamos con una barrera que nos haría retroceder un paso. A través de las muchas pruebas que atravesamos, mi madre me inculcó que la parte más difícil no es "llegar allí", es mantener lo que prometiste entregar y continuar haciéndolo con humildad y gracia.

Dicho esto, gobernador electo Shapiro, debería sentirse muy orgulloso de haberse ganado el privilegio de convertirse en el próximo gobernador de Pensilvania. Ahora tienes el escenario para cumplir tus muchas promesas con la misma humildad y gracia que demostraste durante tu auténtica y humanizadora campaña.

A medida que su administración trabaja rápidamente para trazar sus acciones iniciales para cuando asuma el cargo el próximo año, espero brindar información útil sobre el estado actual de la comunidad Latina en Pensilvania para que pueda asegurarse de que estemos integrados en su plan con intención y cuidado.

Desde el Censo de 2010 hasta la edición de 2020, la población multirracial de Pensilvania ha aumentado un 226 %. En concreto, la población latina ha crecido un 45.8%. Para la década de 2040, una mayoría multicultural representará a PA. Y entre esta población creciente, los Latinos están abriendo negocios a un ritmo más rápido que otras comunidades de color. Somos los votantes indecisos y los trabajadores esenciales que llenarán la tubería de escasez de talento para trabajos profesionales en educación, atención médica y finanzas.

Abordar las mayores necesidades de la comunidad Latina será la clave para desbloquear el desarrollo económico en Pensilvania. Este se enmarca en ocho pilares, todos los cuales respaldan las necesidades y valores fundamentales de la comunidad latina, y realmente de todos los habitantes de Pensilvania.

Vivienda Segura y Asequible : Sin la seguridad de un lugar adecuado para llamar hogar, una persona no puede prosperar en ninguna otra área de la vida. Esta crisis debe abordarse mediante la financiación y el apoyo adecuado para programas de vivienda asequible.

Apoyo a la Educación Bilingüe : El acceso a la educación bilingüe, para todas las edades y habilidades, cerrará la brecha del idioma que contribuye a las barreras más importantes en la comunidad Latina.

Compromiso Cívico : El gobierno debe generar confianza escuchando primero y luego participando.

: Atención Médica Asequible : Este es un problema masivo que continúa transmitiéndose a lo largo de la línea.

Acceso Equitativo a los Programas para las Comunidades de Inmigrantes : Independientemente de cuánto contribuya esta comunidad al Estado Libre Asociado, continúan sintiéndose como extraños.

: Políticas que Abordan los Determinantes Sociales de la Salud : Estas barreras continúan marginando a la comunidad Latina y pueden abordarse de manera efectiva a través de mejores políticas y financiamiento.

: Educación de Salud Preventiva : Aún queda mucho trabajo por hacer en el área de educación de salud preventiva para programas de diabetes, tabaco, asma, cáncer, VIH y sida, todos los cuales están afectando a la comunidad Latina a tasas desproporcionadas.

: Apoyo a las Formas Holísticas de Medicación: ¡El cannabis y otras formas de medicación holística deben ser legales y accesibles para aquellos cuya calidad de vida depende de ello! El acceso a las soluciones de salud alternativas de salud no debe restringirse innecesariamente.

También lo alentaría, gobernador electo Shapiro, a observar el éxito basado en evidencia que otros estados han tenido en la emisión de identificaciones y licencias de conducir a familias indocumentadas, permitiéndoles conducir legalmente, abrir una cuenta bancaria, obtener un salario digno trabajo que no paga por debajo de la mesa y, en última instancia, les permite pagar impuestos y sentirse como un verdadero ciudadano en el estado en el que viven, aprenden, trabajan y juegan.

En nombre de los más de un millón de Latinos en Pensilvania, ¡Bienvenido Gobernador Shapiro, que Dios me lo bendiga! Y recuerda, la parte más difícil no es “llegar aquí”, es mantener lo que prometiste entregar y continuar haciéndolo con humildad y gracia. Mantenga nuestros intereses y problemas a la vanguardia de sus primeros 100 días, y todos los días a partir de entonces. Así como se apoyó en la comunidad Latina en busca de apoyo para su campaña, a cambio esperamos que mantenga nuestro asiento en la mesa. Siempre tendrá un asiento en el nuestro y hasta ese momento, ¡espero tener la oportunidad de compartir una comida latinoamericana con usted!

—

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this letter to the editor do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com.

