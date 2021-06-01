Williamsport, Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville released the identity of one of the two people killed early Monday morning in a fiery crash on East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.

Police said the vehicle was an SUV driven by Sierra Jacobs, 24. The second occupant of the car, the passenger, was not yet identified.

The vehicle was traveling east along a curved section of E. Third St. at 1:47 a.m. on Monday, May 31 when it failed to negotiate the right curve. The car hit the sidewalk then a bridge abutment, falling about 12 feet into the creek bed below.

The vehicle caught fire after landing. Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lycoming County Coroner.

Police report the roads were wet at the time of the crash, and note that alcohol is suspected.