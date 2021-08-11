Fishing Creek Township, Pa. – A 27-year-old man died early Monday morning after he lost control of his vehicle in Columbia County and crashed into the foundation of a house.

Joshua E. Fink, of Shickshinny, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred at 7:41 a.m. Aug. 9 on Old Tioga Turnpike in Fishing Creek Township, according to state police.

Pennsylvania State Police in Bloomsburg said Fink lost control of his 2005 Ford Focus while traveling south on a left curve at a speed of 55 to 60 mph.

The road had a tar and chip surface and no roadway markings and weather was not inclement at the time, police said.

Fink made a sudden avoidance maneuver for an unknown reason and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go off the roadway and into a yard at 42 Old Tioga Trpk, police said.

The vehicle then ran over shrubbery, hit a wire fence, and hit the foundation of a house, before rolling backward then coming to final rest in the yard facing east.

The Columbia County Coroner pronounced Fink dead at the scene. A blood toxicology test will be performed on the victim, police said in their report.