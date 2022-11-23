Greene Township, Pa. — A one-vehicle crash on I-80 took the life of a Bellefonte woman on Nov. 21.

Police responded to the scene on I-80 at mile marker 185 for a reported crash around 4:49 p.m. on Monday in Greene Township, Clinton County.

Jamie A. Goodyear, 41, of Bellefonte was driving westbound when her 2012 Jeep Compass traveled onto the Loganton exit ramp.

"For unknown reasons," police wrote, Goodyear's vehicle traveled off the left side of the exit ramp and struck a traffic sign post. The vehicle traveled about 485 feet through a grassy area between the highway and exit ramp.

Police said the car became airborne over State Route 477 and struck two concrete barriers before coming to rest on its roof.

Goodyear was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to police, and the car's airbags did deploy.

Goodwill Hose Company, Sugar Valley Volunteer Fire Company, the Clinton County Coroner, and PennDOT assisted at the scene. The vehicle was towed by Bressler's Towing and Recovery.

