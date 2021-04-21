Allenwood, Pa. – At least one person was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of routes 15 and 44 in Gregg Township, police report.

David J. Lugo, 23, of Watsontown, was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of suspected serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Lugo was traveling south on Route 15 shortly after 3 p.m. when he attempted to turn left onto Route 44 and went directly into the path of a 2018 Lincoln MKT that was traveling north on Route 15.

The Lincoln, driven by Marianne L. Allen, 56, of Waterloo, N.Y., struck the driver’s side corner of Lugo’s 2006 Honda Civic, according to state police. Lugo’s vehicle was pushed backwards approximately 20 feet and came to final rest in the southbound lane.

Allen, as well as passenger Emanuel L. Allen, 58, and a 13-year-old child were all transported to Geisinger for treatment. Marianne Allen had minor injuries, according to a state police release. Emanuel and the child both had possible injuries, according to state police.

Warrior Run Fire Dept. and EMS, White Deer Township EMS and Milton EMS assisted at the scene.