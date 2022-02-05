Lewis Township, Pa. -A release from the Lycoming County Coroner's Office said one person and three dogs perished in a trailer fire on Lower Bodines Road.

The coroner's office was called to the scene at on Feb. 5 at approximately 1:45 a.m. According to the release, Deputy Coroner Jerold Ross and Mary Louise Paucke pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by State Police Fire Marshall Cpl. Nicholas Loffredo and Trooper Nathan Birth. The name of the deceased is being held pending family notifications.

Responding agencies included Trout Run, Ralston, Hepburn Township, Old Lycoming Township, Woodward Township, Duboistown, Eldred Township, and Plunketts Creek Township.

Additional details will be released as they become available.