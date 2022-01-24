Orangeville, Pa. – A woman died this morning as a result of a one-vehicle crash in Orangeville, Columbia County.

Kitana Harris, 23, of Berwick, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County Coroner's Office.

Harris was a front seat passenger in a vehicle that was traveling south on Main Street when the crash happened at 3:35 a.m., according to the coroner’s office press release. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a retaining wall head on, causing significant damage and intrusion to the front end of the vehicle.

Harris and the vehicle’s driver were reportedly delivering newspapers at the time. The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was transported to Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital for treatment, according to the release.

Both lanes of Route 487 between Route 93 (Berwick Road) in Orangeville and Rohrsburg Road in Orange Township were closed for several hours due to the crash, according to PennDOT.

The final cause of death is pending completion of an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25. Pennsylvania State Police at Bloomsburg responded to the scene and are leading the crash investigation.