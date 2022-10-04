Williamsport, Pa. — A former high school teacher earned a small victory in county court Monday when one of three cases against him was dismissed.

Judge Christian Frey called Christopher Yoder’s conversation with a student inappropriate, but not criminal.

Related reading: Former Williamsport teacher sees more sex charges added

“The testimony from the student established the existence of a conversation between a teacher and a student that some would consider inappropriate, but which does not rise to the level of criminality,” Frey said.

Yoder was accused of asking for a nude photograph of the student in June of 2020, according to an affidavit. Yoder, who was allegedly helping the student with a workout plan, asked the girl for a photograph to see if she had lost any weight.

Related reading: More accusers come forward in case against Williamsport teacher

During one conversation, the teen said she was still ashamed of her body, which prompted Yoder to request the photo and ask, “Why don’t you show me what you’re so ashamed of," according to the affidavit. The response came after Yoder was asked if she had lost weight, the accuser testified.

"On cross-examination, the student explained that [Yoder] did not actually ask her to take a photo of herself, whether clothed or unclothed," Frey wrote.

The accuser said she interpreted Yoder’s question to mean he just wanted a photograph during testimony at the hearing.

Related reading: Second WAHS employee charged with crimes against students

“The student explained that the above-described conversation was prompted when she specifically asked [Yoder], ‘Does it look like I lost weight?’” Frey wrote.

Frey said the testimony and preceding cross examination exposed the conversation between Yoder and the accuser as inappropriate, but not criminal. He called the Commonwealth’s accusation Yoder had requested a nude photograph from the student a “stretch” and dismissed all six counts.

Related reading: Williamsport Area High School teacher suspended after investigation into illegal contact with a student

Frey credited the accuser for her honesty during testimony Monday. Yoder did not request a nude photograph at any point during their conversation, she testified.

Several charges were dismissed at Monday’s preliminary hearing with the most serious of them being two second-degree felonies that included photograph of a sex act and contact with a minor.

Other charges dismissed were harassment, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors. All were misdemeanors.

Yoder still has two active cases against him that both include felony charges for acts against former students. He is scheduled to appear in Lycoming County Court in October and November for those cases.

Yoder has remained free on unsecured bail since first being charged in July 2021.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.