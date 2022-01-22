Danville, Pa. – At least one monkey is still unaccounted for this morning after a truck and dump truck collided Friday afternoon in Valley Township near Danville at the Route 54 interchange with Interstate 80 westbound.

"There is still one monkey unaccounted for, but we are asking that no one attempt to look for or capture the animal," said Trooper Andrea Pelachick of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton on a Twitter update.

Pelachick advised that anyone who sees a monkey should not approach, attempt to catch, or come in contact with the animal. Instead, you should call 911 if you see a monkey.

A total of three to four monkeys have been missing since the crash occurred near Danville. The truck reportedly was carrying 100 monkeys to a lab when it crashed with a dump truck around 3:30 p.m. Route 54 was closed for several hours as responders worked to clear the scene, according to PennDOT.

The Pennsylvania State Game Commission spent much of the night searching the nearby woods with flashlights. State police also used a helicopter in an attempt to track down the monkeys.

When asked what the investigators would do with the monkeys once caught, Pelachick said, "The Department of Health and the CDC are responsible for the monkeys at this time."