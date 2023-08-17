Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — A shooting in Old Lycoming Township occurred at Cable Services Company on Marydale Avenue in the township on Thursday around just before 11 a.m., according to police.

The area was closed and roped off with yellow tape as multiple agencies were on scene. "LRPD on scene of a shooting incident that occurred at Cable Services on Marydale Ave in OLT. Scene is secure, no danger to the public," the department reported.

According to reports in the Williamsport Sun-Gazette, a man was shot and badly wounded. A male suspect was detained by police for questioning and a firearm was found at the scene, the news agency reported.

The shooter is thought to be an employee at the business and was known to the victim, according to the Sun-Gazette.

When police arrived, the shooter surrendered, and was then taken to police headquarters for questioning, the Sun-Gazette reported.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

