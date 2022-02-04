Jersey Shore, Pa. -- Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police responded to a shot fired call near the 90 block of Vilas Drive, Porter Twp.

A male victim was found to be shot twice--once in the chest and once in the groin area, according to reports from the scanner.

The suspect, at the time described as a light-skinned black male in a white hoodie or jump suit, fled on foot.

The suspect was taken into custody around 2:18 p.m. Authorities are actively searching for a weapon.

This is an ongoing story. NorthcentralPa.com will update as information becomes available.