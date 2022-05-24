Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Bureau of Police are investigating a homicide that occurred at 718 Elmira Street on May 23 at 11:45 p.m.

According to a news release, units responded to reports of a victim struck by gunfire outside the residence on Elmira Street. Upon arrival, officers and EMS located an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to UPMC Susquehanna where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

A second victim was located inside a residence across from the scene. That individual was impacted by a bullet, "but suffered a superficial injury," according to police.

Authorities ask for anyone with additional information to contact Agt. Levan at 570-327-7548 or email alevan@cityofwilliamsport.org.

