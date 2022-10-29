Luzerne County, Pa. — Emergency crews have been dispatched to a plane crash along St. Mary’s Road in Hanover Township, officials say.

The single engine plane crashed just after 3 p.m., according to Luzerne County Firewire. One person has died and crews are searching for a second person who reportedly parachuted out of the plane prior to the crash.

The plane went down near the Hanover Area Memorial Elementary School, Firewire reports.

The location is within 20 miles of three airports, including Wilkes-Barre Wyoming Valley, Bailiwick, and Clarks Hill airports.

