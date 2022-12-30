Danville, Pa. — The Montour County Coroner confirmed one person is dead after a shooting on the Geisinger Danville campus Friday night, according to news reports.

A "code silver," alerting staff to a combative person, and prompting safety measures to protect patients, staff, and visitors, was issued around 5:30 p.m. Friday night. The alert prompted a lockdown of the Geisinger Danville campus.

Police continue to investigate. Currently there is no indication that the suspect is in custody.

NCPA will update as more information becomes available.

