Danville, Pa. — The Montour County Coroner confirmed one person is dead after a shooting on the Geisinger Danville campus Friday night, according to news reports.

A "code silver," alerting staff to a combative person, and prompting safety measures to protect patients, staff, and visitors, was issued around 5:30 p.m. Friday night. The alert prompted a lockdown of the Geisinger Danville campus.

Police continue to investigate. Currently there is no indication that the suspect is in custody.

NCPA will update as more information becomes available.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.