Harrisburg, Pa. — Ollie's Bargain Outlet has raised more than $600,000 for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals through an in-store fundraising campaign.

The outlet's 480 participating stores in 29 states collect donations from June 11 through July 8;. the funds will be used to benefit 88 local member hospitals in communities Ollie's serves.

Ollie's has five stores in the Northcentral Pa. region, including Pennsdale, Mill Hall, Shamokin Dam, Burnham, State College.

"We have been in business for more than 40 years and giving back to kids in the communities we serve is an integral part of our core values," said John Swygert, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This year, we are thrilled to have helped more hospitals than ever, thanks to the hard work of our associates and generous donations from our customers to help children with medical needs."

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds for 170 children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada, helping every child receive the best possible care. Whether investing in research, training the next generation of doctors and nurses, or offering families peace of mind, these funds are used where they are needed most.

"Dedicated partners like Ollie's are critical to helping kids get the best possible care, no matter life's circumstances," said Teri Nestel, President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "For more than a decade, Ollie's employees and customers have rallied around our cause and made a real and lasting impact on the communities in which they operate, and we couldn't be more grateful for their support."

Ollie's is America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, offering Real Brands and Real Bargain prices, offering extreme value on brand name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids, and more. Ollie's currently operates 482 stores in 29 states and growing.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

