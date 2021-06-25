Williamsport, Pa. —Old Lycoming Township Police said a single vehicle accident Friday afternoon involved a car that ran through a clearly marked closed roadway sign.

Authorities said a passenger suffered fatal injuries after a vehicle left the roadway and traveled through several yards before striking a business along Lycoming Creek Road.

According to the report, several airbags deployed after the vehicle struck the business. Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company, UPMC Susquehanna, and the Duboistown Volunteer Fire Company assisted on the scene.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle was transported to UMPC Susquehanna and suffered only minor injuries. According to the report, the passenger was pronounced dead shortly after they arrived at the hospital.