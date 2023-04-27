Brandon Leslie Sweat_wanted_2023

Brandon Leslie-Sweat white male, 25 years old, Last known address: 2000 Mill Lane, Apt #2, Williamsport, PA. 17701.

 Old Lycoming Police Department

Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — Police have issued an arrest warrant for an Old Lycoming Township man.

Authorities were called to 2000 Mill Lane, Apt #2 on April 26 at 12:18 p.m. for a reported assault. A 21-year-old female called 911 after Brandon Leslie-Sweat allegedly entered the apartment, held her against her will and assaulted her, according to a news release from Lycoming Regional Police Department.

The accuser indicated that Leslie-Sweat took her cellular phone, struck her, pulled her hair and clothing and would not allow her to leave the apartment. She also reported that Leslie-Sweat struck her with a broom handle during the assault. It wasn’t until the accuser began to scream loudly for someone to call the police that Leslie-Sweat fled the apartment on foot, according to the release.

Police learned from the accuser that she has a protection from abuse order against Leslie-Sweat. Williamsport City Police also obtained an arrest warrant against Leslie-Sweat less than 24 hours prior to the assault for violating the PFA in Williamsport

“Leslie-Sweat is no stranger to police,” LRPD wrote. “He was arrested by Lycoming Regional Police Department for misdemeanor simple assault on March 10, 2023 after assaulting the same victim.”

Leslie-Sweat has a prior 2020 conviction for stalking a Hepburn Township female, and has been charged with misdemeanor stalking, simple assault, unlawful restraint, and harassment.

Anyone with information about Leslie-Sweat’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lycoming Regional Police Department at 570-329-4060.

