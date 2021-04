Old Lycoming Twp. -- Firefighters in Piatt Township have been hard at work battling two brush fires that sent visible smoke into the sky on Thursday.

Conditions are dry, prompting Old Lycoming Township to issue a burning banCampfires, burner barrels, brush piles are on hold in the township.

NorthcentralPa.com first reported the fires via a scanner report at 1:59 p.m. Firefighters were called to Cement Hollow Road around 2 p.m. to fight the brush fire. Firefighters continue to fight the blaze.