Old Lycoming Twp., Pa. — Some residents of Old Lycoming Township continue to voice concerns over the transparency and costs associated with police regionalization.

In January of this year, Christopher Kriner, the former chief of Old Lycoming Township Police Department (OLPD) announced he would return to criminal investigation at his previous rank of detective sergeant after serving as chief for just 10 months.

Kriner served as interim chief until TVRPD Chief Nathan DeRemer stepped in to oversee both departments, per an Old Lycoming Township memorandum of understanding with Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department (TVRPD).

Regionalization has been a subject of concern for a group of citizens, who are pushing for a halt in the process. They also support the hiring of a full-time police chief for OLPD.

The group, headed by retired judge and former OLPD officer Jim Sortman, includes fellow retired judge John McDermott, retired OLPD officer Robert Burns, retired Old Lycoming firefighter Timothy Shumbat, fellow retired firefighters John and Terri Handwerk, and retired Duboistown police chief Louis Staccone.

Sortman delivered a presentation at the recent supervisors meeting June 14, in which he credited these individuals with more than 250 years of combined public service, saying that public service is a "part of their DNA."

A point of contention for Sortman and the others: the use of an August 2020 Lycoming County regionalization study from the PA Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

Sortman said that they are asking for a new, updated study to be conducted to take into account the rise in costs over the last two years.

"Figures have changed dramatically over the past two years," Sortman said. "Quite frankly we do not anticipate a new study is being conducted."

TVRPD Chief Nathan DeRemer said there was no cost for the 2020 study, but he is unaware if there would be a cost to complete another study.

Sortman said Woodward Township supervisors have confirmed that Woodward would not be part of the regionalization process. This makes the coverage area noncontiguous by creating a a gap.

According to Sortman, Woodward leaving would reduce the amount of revenue for the new, regionalized police by $330,000. By his group's calculations, with the confirmed dropout of Woodward and possible dropouts of other municipalities named in the study, regionalization would lead to an estimated total cost increase of $1,165,792 for Old Lycoming.

Sortman said they used "Formula D" from the DCED study to come to these numbers.

The proposed DCED cost within the study under "Formula D" would have Old Lycoming paying $661,300.19 for 2021 of the regionalized operating budget.

According to Sortman, Woodward and other potential dropouts would raise the projected budget paid by Old Lycoming from the DCED estimated somewhere between 26 to 50 percent.

Sortman also alleged that the community had heard no talk of the regionalization process until March 2022.

Amy Hammaker, meeting secretary and open records officer, questioned where these concerned citizens were when an official vote to open regionalization talks passed at the November 2020 meeting. Discussion around performing the study first started in 2019.

Sortman countered, saying that the regionalization committee had not been following the DCED guidelines within the study, as they held these meetings "behind closed doors."

The DCED regionalization guidelines states that "the study committee should seek to build community consensus by opening their process to the public and seeking the maximum possible coverage of local media."

"The only item of discussion by the committee that has been released to the public and news media is the bargaining units [TVRPD and OLPD] are talking," Sortman said.

Sortman asked that the group he was representing be allowed to attend the next meeting as observers, and if not permitted, they would confer with their lawyer about whether the decision violates the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act.

Supervisor Linda Mazzullo said that as far as she knew, the Sunshine Act only applied if a decision was actually set to be made, but that she would look into it.

Sortman alleged that TVRPD doesn't want to have Old Lycoming residents involved in the meetings because then they'd need to add residents from Jersey Shore and Porter Township, making the meetings unmanageable.

Sortman said this was "puzzling" to him.

The group also continues to push for the hiring of a full-time police chief for OLPD instead of having TVRPD Chief DeRemer maintain the position through the regionalization talks.

The township has received ten applications for the position.

Supervisor David Shirn said that he was in favor of conducting interviews for the chief position.

Sortman said that DeRemer's placement on the regionalization committee gave TVRPD an "unfair advantage," allowing TVRPD to secure more bargaining power within the arrangement. Sortman asked why the decision to regionalize couldn't be pushed off a year.

DeRemer, in follow-up comments after the meeting, said that the reason TVRPD put the December 2022 deadline on the table is because TVRPD officers have been operating on an expired union bargaining agreement.

"You can't expect them to go two years out from their contracts," DeRemer said.

Mazzullo said that they are waiting to receive the new bargaining unit contract, insurance policies, and pension information prior to making a decision and having cost calculations. She said they expected this to be received by August.

According to DeRemer, he is not the presumptive choice for chief if regionalization goes through, and the process would involve disbanding TVRPD and OLPD to form a new entity. This would lead to a full application and interview process for the chief.

He did not appoint himself to the committee, he said, but was asked about regionalization by the Old Lycoming supervisors in 2019, which Muzzullo confirmed.

According to DeRemer, the numbers presented by Sortman were extrapolated out of context and that the committee never thought that all municipalities would become charter members.

DeRemer was also against the perception that the regionalization commission didn’t want Old Lycoming’s involvement, noting that not even the Jersey Shore Borough manager had come to the meetings.

“When [Sortman] said that the commission ‘didn’t want any involvement from Old Lycoming,” that’s not true,” DeRemer said, “We can’t continue to have people coming into the focus group meetings, because then nothing would get done.”

