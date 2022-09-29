Old Lycoming, Pa.— The Old Lycoming Township supervisors voted 2-1 in favor of police regionalization at a special meeting held Wednesday at the Old Lycoming Volunteer Fire Station.

Old Lycoming is the last of the three charter municipalities to approve the charter agreement to setup the Lycoming Regional Police Department effective Jan. 1, 2023.

The new 22 officer department will replace the existing Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department and Old Lycoming Police Department.

The other two municipalities, Jersey Shore Borough and Porter Township, had approved the charter agreement earlier in September.

The cost to Old Lycoming Township is projected at $931,302 for 2023, according to TVRPD Police Chief Nathan DeReemer.

The issue of regionalization has been a contentious topic for months in Old Lycoming, and the special meeting drew a packed crowd to the fire hall to address the township supervisors.

The crowd clapped and cheered when a fellow resident brought up the idea of adding the issue to the ballot as a referendum. That idea was shot down by Old Lycoming Township Supervisor Linda Mazzullo.

Mazzullo said that regionalization will not become a referendum because "[supervisors] don't have to."

This brought jeers from the crowd with one resident telling the supervisors "three people shouldn't decide what to do with my money."

Mazzullo said that without regionalization they would either have to cut the department to six officers or raise taxes significantly to keep the same level of services. With a smaller department, the township would not be able to provide 24/7 services.

Without regionalization, Old Lycoming would see a loss of over $200,000 in revenue. Muzzullo read letters from the both the Hepburn and Lycoming Township supervisors stating they would not be renewing a contract for service from the Old Lycoming Police Department in 2023.

Old Lycoming Police Sgt. Mike Engel also read a statement in which he called the department "broken" due in part to lack of supervisory staffing to adequately train and onboard young officers.

He said that the "concerned citizens group" pushing against regionalization had "set this department back."

The supervisors also approved the townships appointees to the regional police commission. They are Williamsport Fire Chief and former Old Lycoming Supervisor Sam Aungst and Old Lycoming Supervisor Dave Kay. Township Manager Matt Aikey was selected as an alternate.

