Williamsport, Pa. -- "I never knew my son's favorite color," cried Alyssa Carpenter Tuesday in the courtroom. Carpenter is the mother of a child who died December 21, 2018 by the hands of her then boyfriend.

Ky'mani Moore was just 19 months old when he died.

Tuesday, President Judge Nancy Butts ordered Jason M. Forsyth, 24, to the maximum sentence, between five and 10 years in state prison for the crime of involuntary manslaughter, a second-degree felony. Forsyth will also have to pay the cost of prosecution. The family did not ask for restitution.

Forsyth will be eligible for parole by state law.

Forsyth was arrested January 7, 2020, and has spent the last two years behind bars. On November 1, 2021, he plead no contest to the crime, waiving his rights to a jury trial.

He admitted to acting in a reckless and grossly negligent manner with disregard for the substantial risk of severe injury or death.

Forsyth was arrested on three felony counts of murder, two felony counts of aggravated assault, and one felony charge of endangering the welfare of children and other related charges, according to Old Lycoming Township Police.

He plead those charges down to involuntary manslaughter.

Police, along with fire departments and EMS, were called to Misner Road in Old Lycoming Township on the morning of December 21, 2018 for an unresponsive child, according to a police affidavit.

Carpenter told police that Forsyth was living with them at the time and he was the only person to have had contact with Ky'mani the morning of December 21. The toddler died later that day.

According to Assistant District Attorney Martin Wade, the autopsy report showed the child died from blunt trauma. Evidence of abdominal bleeding and a skull fracture were also present, he told Judge Nancy Butts in during the plea hearing in November. The report also stated that the toddler had several marks and bruises from prior instances. Both Carpenter and the toddler's great grandmother spoke during Forsyth's sentencing on Tuesday, pleading with the judge to impose maximum sentencing. "Five to 10 years is not fair," Carpenter said. "He should get the death penalty for what he did."