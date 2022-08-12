Williamsport, Pa. — A rash of problems related to Williamsport’s finances has been uncovered in the last month, including incomplete IRS reporting which led to a $160,000 fine, officials say.

The number of issues that have been discovered is "staggering," according to Councilmember Randy Allison.

The various problems dating back to 2017 were uncovered by Tracey Rash, manager of Government Finance Solutions, who was brought in to oversee the city’s finance department in June. The city's previous finance director, Joe Pawlak, retired this year after 17 years with the city.

The financial issues stretch back to former Mayor Gabe Campana’s administration, who was mayor from 2008 until 2020. The city is currently under investigation by the state’s attorney general office for the misappropriation of funds through River Valley Transit during the Campana administration.

Since Rash entered the finance department in July, she’s discovered the city failed to send the IRS W2s, 1095s, and 1094s in 2017. A penalty notice from the IRS was never responded to and now the city is in the civil penalty phase for $160,000, having missed their chance to appeal.

Rash said she has contacted the IRS regarding the issue and is seeking abatement of the penalty. Chances are “slim to none” the appeal would be accepted, she noted.

She found out about the 2017 issue after contacting the IRS for a separate issue from 2021, Rash said. This led to the IRS telling her about the 2017 issue, along with another unrelated issue.

The two most recent IRS filing issues have been dealt with, according to Rash. She did not provide any further detail on the other issues while speaking on Wednesday to the city's finance committee or to council at a meeting on Thursday.

Rash also told the finance committee the city’s bank accounts have not been reconciled since 2019, so there’s no way of knowing how much cash the city has on hand. This includes accounts for the newly-formed River Valley Transit Authority, which was created after RVT separated from the city.

“I can’t give you any assurances that the information in your system for ’20, ’21, and ’22 are accurate,” Rash said during the finance meeting.

During the Aug. 11 council meeting, Mayor Derek Slaughter said that getting the city’s accounts in order would be the top priority going forward. Resolving the accounts issue would allow budget talks to commence for the 2023 budget.

According to Rash, other issues that have been uncovered so far include the fire department being a year behind on the reporting of various grants, the city not having completed their 2018 state audit, the city’s accounting software being outdated, and the city being behind on reporting to FEMA.

Rash found around $55,000 in unclaimed funds from the state treasury, she said. She's already received a $15,000 check and is waiting on a response for the remaining $40,000.

According to Rash, more employees need to be hired in the finance department beyond the director, noting that it should not be a two-person department.

During the finance meeting, Councilman Randy Allison said he sees the city as being in “triage” right now and that “the patient is in critical condition.”

This process is being viewed as a possibility to “cure a decade of mismanagement,” Councilmember Elizabeth Miele said during the council meeting.

Councilmember Eric Beiter said, “The age of the issues being uncovered is unfortunate.”

On Thursday, city council voted to retroactively approve a consulting agreement for Rash’s services. She has currently billed the city $13,500, and is being paid from the remainder of Pawlak’s 2022 salary. Rash estimated that there’s still around $30,000 left from Pawlak’s salary.

The cost of Rash’s services led to concern from some members of council.

Council President Adam Yoder said on Thursday that he felt the city couldn’t afford her services.

Someone with the necessary expertise would come at a cost “whether it’s Tracey or not,” Slaughter said. Through contacting other third-class cities, he found the average salary for a director of finance is approximately $102,000, he told council.

The resolution accepting the contracting agreement was amended to include a review after 120 days or $85,000 in fees were incurred, whichever came first.

Beiter pushed for the resolution to be added, saying he hoped it would encourage the administration to “look vigorously” for a permanent finance director and possibly other employees.

The amendment and resolution were both passed by council 6-0.

Levee system evaluation

On Thursday, council also approved a levee system evaluation to be conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Slaughter said the evaluation process to certify the levees is necessary, despite the city having recognized some of the problems within the levee system.

This would be an accelerated evaluation, only taking 12-18 months as opposed to 36, according to Slaughter. The evaluation would be conducted concurrently with repairs for the levees.

The cost for the evaluation is $962,000, which will be split between both the city and the Army Corps. Both parties will pay $481,000, according to Slaughter.

Funding for the city’s portion of the cost could come from the Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, which has $500,000 already set aside for the levees. If the chamber’s funds were not to be used, Slaughter said the city could use American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the evaluation.

If Rescue Plan funds were to be used, the city would have to seek an exemption from the federal government as federal funds can generally not be used to pay the federal government.

Beiter asked Slaughter when they would have an answer from the chamber and the timeline for getting a federal exemption.

The chamber should get back to them quickly, Slaughter said, but he didn't know how long the exemption process would take.

The evaluation was approved by council 6-0.

In April, council awarded Wood Environmental and Infrastructure Solutions a contract for $66,500 to start design work on the levees.

Max M Brown Memorial Pool Liner

Payment for the newly installed liner at the Memorial Pool was also approved. The city still owes the installers $127,951.

The city will pay for the work through a combination of Rescue Plan funds and pre-existing funds in the Memorial Pool’s account. The split will be divided two ways: $75,666 from ARPA funds and $52,285 from the pool's fund.

This would leave an even $50,000 in the pool’s fund.

The resolution for payment was approved 6-0.

The pool just opened at the beginning of August after over two years of being closed. The pool was initially closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, then for leaks found in 2021. The pool opening was also delayed this year after detection of high bacteria levels in the pool.

