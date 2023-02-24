SafeSpace_Duboistown_2023

A safe space for child custody exhanges and internet purchase exchanges has been established in DuBoistown.

 Photo provided

DuBoistown, Pa. — Borough Councilmember Dori Rankinen received 51 “shares” on a Feb. 16 Facebook post reminding the public about one of the area's few known “Safe Exchange Zones.”

"Safe Exchange Zones" are well-lit spaces under video surveillance often used for formal meet-ups.

“Just a reminder if you do Facebook Marketplace or need a drop off for kiddos going between parents, DuBoistown Borough (behind the borough office) offers a safe space for you!” the post stated. 

The project became reality approximately a year ago, according to Council President Mike Rogers.

The unanimous 7-7 council vote brought the safe exchange zone to life. Rogers believes DuBoistown is the only municipality in the area to establish a zone.

Rogers encouraged other communities to follow suit. “It would be a good thing for everyone to have a place in their community. You just supply a spot for one car. Thats all you need,” he added. 

The safe zone has daily surveillance, said Borough Manager Ann Baker.

“The police department and I can see everything around the building,” Baker said. “I’ve had people use it throughout the day. It can be used for anything that you would need a safe area for.”

According to Crime Grade, Lycoming County is in the 45th percentile for safety, meaning 55% of counties are safer. Forty-five percent of counties are more dangerous. Violent crime is 3.56 per 1,000 residents during a standard year. 

An individual has a 1 in 125 chance to be a victim of violent crime in Lycoming County, according to Crime Grade.

