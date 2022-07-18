Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Police recently announced the promotion of two officers in July.

Zachery Saylor was promoted to the rank of Corporal and Christopher Salisbury was moved up to the rank of Agent.

Saylor will assume duties as a supervisor on the morning watch shift and Salisbury will take charge of the Criminal Investigation Division, according to the Bureau’s release.

“We congratulate both officers and with them the best of luck in their new positions within the department,” the release stated.

