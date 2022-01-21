Williamsport, Pa. -- The Williamsport Bureau of Police announced the retirement of Officer Donald Barrett on Thursday.

Officer Barrett was employed with the Bureau for 28 years and has served in the Patrol Division and the Property/Evidence Unit.

"We would like to thank 'Donnie' for his dedication to his work, his commitment to his fellow officers, and his relentless humor for these many years.," said a press release from the WBP. "We celebrate Officer Barrett's well-deserved retirement and wish him and his family all the best."