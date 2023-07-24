Woodward Township, Pa. — A local police officer was justified in his use of force against a charging pit bull, according to the Clinton County district attorney.

Dave Strouse said the officer acted reasonably using force to prevent injury to himself and nearby neighbors. A further investigation will be conducted by the Clinton and Centre County dog warden for potential charges against the dog's owners, according to the release.

Woodward Township police responded to a call on June 23 at 7:15 p.m. for two loose dogs. The animals, a pit bull and German shepherd had been “ongoing problems” for the neighbors. Police received multiple calls about the animals the night of the shooting, according to Strouse.

A caller reportedly told police he had a gun and intended to shoot the dogs if they came after his pets, police said.

Surveillance video of the entire incident was provided to Strouse. Officers attempted to control traffic so the dogs would not get hit, Strouse said.

They requested a dog warden or humane officer from the SPCA, but none were available, according to the release. City Police from Lock Haven were called and told to bring a dog “catch pole” to help.

Officers attempted to contact the owners, Strouse said. Several attempts at the front door went unanswered, he added.

One officer could be seen yelling loudly and kicking his legs up to avoid being attacked by the dogs. After being charged three times, the officer ran behind his patrol vehicle. The pit bull pursued before the officer shot it.

Once shot, the dog retreated into a bush, where it later died. The German shepherd did not engage police officers after the shooting.

Police were called to the same home six days before the shooting for the same dogs being loose, Strouse wrote. A neighbor fought the pit bull off with a stick after the two dogs entered his yard, Strouse continued.

The owners were previously citing for failure to confine the animals when they lived in Centre County. In December of 2022, the pit bull bit a man outside a dental office, according to Strouse. That man required medical attention.

The owners have been cited for failure to control their dogs at least seven times, Strouse said.

