Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Office of Attorney General has sued a Philadelphia company called M & B Multi Services, Inc., or "M&B," for illegal price gouging on Amazon.com. After March 6, 2020, M&B sold at least 83 eight-ounce bottles of Purell hand sanitizer for as much as $75.80 each.

“It’s illegal to rip off Pennsylvanians during a pandemic, and we’re holding price gougers accountable,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “During a time when millions are out of work and millions more are struggling to pay for food and medicine, playing off people’s fears to rip them off is wrong and illegal. M&B charged outrageous markups for hand sanitizer at the height of public anxiety, was asked to provide refunds, and refused. We are seeking nearly $1 million in penalties for their actions.”

The Office of Attorney General filed a lawsuit after receiving a tip from Amazon alleging that the seller was listing Purell Advanced Formula Green Certified Hand Sanitizer in 8-ounce pump bottles for unlawful prices on the Amazon marketplace. The Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection and Amazon had previously announced a coordinated effort to crack down on price gouging earlier in the year.

On further investigation, the Office learned that M&B had charged $75.80 per bottle for 49 of the bottles, and $65.80 per bottle for 34 of the items. M&B may have also sold more bottles of Purell at illegally inflated prices through other outlets, including its own store and website.

Under the Price Gouging Act, a price increase of more than 20% during a declared state of emergency is considered price gouging. The Office of Attorney General's complaint asks the court to order M&B to pay restitution to customers and civil penalties of $10,000 per violation to the Commonwealth. The complaint also requests an injunction to prevent M&B from violating the Price Gouging Act and Consumer Protection laws in the future.

Consumers who purchased hand sanitizer from M&B on or after March 6, 2020 are encouraged to file a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection, email at scams@attorneygeneral.gov, or call at 1-800-441-2555.