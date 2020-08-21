Harrisburg, Pa. -- On Thursday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has stopped Northwest Bank from continuing to pursue aggressive collection practices on car loans.

The Office had received information about the bank filing multiple collection suits in a district court in Warren, far away from where the customers actually purchased their vehicles. In addition, the bank routinely sent post-judgment letters threatening further legal action against customers including potential sheriff's sales of property, violating Pennsylvania law.

“Northwest Bank has a right to pursue legal action when borrowers don’t pay back their loans,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “But when they threaten borrowers with legal action they never intend to pursue or purposefully file lawsuits in counties some distance away from the borrower, they are manipulating the system for their own benefit. We will not let any business, big or small, exploit Pennsylvanians in pursuit of a rip-off pay day.”

To stop the overly-aggressive debt collection practices, the Office of Attorney General entered into an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance. Under the terms of the Assurance, Northwest, while not admitting any violation, must comply with Pennsylvania debt collection and consumer protection laws. Any judgments obtained since January 1, 2013 as a result of these practices will be canceled.

Consumers who paid amounts towards the satisfaction of the aforementioned judgments will receive restitution or a credit towards their balances. Those who qualify for relief will receive a notification from Northwest.