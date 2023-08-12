Bloomsburg, Pa. — An off-duty police officer got drunk and crashed his truck on the interstate, according to state troopers.

Michael Vincent Quaranta, 34, reportedly had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he wrecked on Interstate 80 on May 21. Trooper Paul Kelly said police were called to the eastbound lane around 5:30 a.m. for a vehicle alongside the highway.

The Toyota Tacoma had heavy damage, Kelly noted. Quaranta was in the driver’s seat and allegedly smelled strongly of alcohol. Quaranta is an officer for the Salem Township Police Department, just east of Berwick in Luzerne County.

When questioned, Quaranta admitted he had “a few” that night. A test showed Quaranta’s blood alcohol level was .164%, more than twice the legal limit for drivers of .08, Kelly said.

Quaranta was charged with two counts of DUI, and careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21 at 3:20 p.m. at District Judge Brenda Hess Williams office.

Docket sheet

