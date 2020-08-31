Pittston, Pa. -- A man caught on video slashing the tires of parked cars on South Main Street in Pittston has been identified as one of the city's police officers.

Mike Lombardo, the mayor of Pittston, confirmed the man in the video is a full-time police officers, according to Fox56.

The short video, showing a man in a bright yellow shirt and khaki shorts, was leaked to Fox56 news. Reporter Dylan Fearon shared the video along with the mayor's statement in an article earlier today.

"We've been told the cop, off-duty at the time, used a knife to jab at tires of several cars. Mayor Lombardo says alcohol was involved and charges will be filed," reports Dylan Fearon of Fox56.

The investigation of the incident has been taken over by the Luzerne County District Attorney's office and the state Attorney General's office.

The officer's identity will be released to the public as soon as charges are filed. We will update with further information as it becomes available.