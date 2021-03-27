Lewisburg, Pa. – Amanda Glenny, RN BSN, obstetrics nurse at Evangelical Community Hospital’s The Family Place, was presented the DAISY Award on Monday, March 22. The award is presented to a deserving nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.

Glenny was surrounded by her coworkers with Hospital and nursing leadership as she was presented with the award. She was nominated for the award by Sara Exley, a patient from June 2020, who said the entire nursing staff at The Family Place was wonderful, but one nurse stood out above the rest.

In the nomination, Exley stated that after a post-partum complication, Glenny was a strong support to she and her husband Matt, who were understandably nervous and concerned.

“Time and time again during our stay, Amanda stepped in for us to make sure the treatment was appropriate and that our concerns were being addressed. Amanda went out of her way to call the on-call doctor several times when she felt things weren’t going right and advocated for updates to our treatment plan. She treated us like family,” said Exley.

Glenny first became a member of the Evangelical family of nurses in 2015, when she was hired as a nursing assistant in the Nursing Resource Pool until 2016. In 2018 she returned to Evangelical, this time as an obstetrics nurse at The Family Place and has shown her dedication to her patients time and time again. At The Family Place she has assisted in the delivery of countless babies and provided the support needed to parents as they go through the labor and delivery process.

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in California by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. During his eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family. They created the DAISY Award in his memory to recognize those nurses who make a big difference in the lives of so many people.

Evangelical is proud to be a DAISY Award partner, beginning to participate in the program in early 2020. Nurses are nominated by patients, family members of patients, as well as other healthcare professionals. Nominations are presented for consideration through a process of anonymity. The winner is then selected by a board of healthcare workers. Each DAISY Award Honoree is given a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of honor, and a stone sculpture entitled "A Healer’s Touch," handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe.

Nominations for the DAISY award can be made by patients, patient family members, colleagues, and providers. If an Evangelical Community Hospital nurse has displayed extraordinary clinical expertise and compassion, visit daisynomination.org/ECH and fill out a nomination form.