Harrisburg, Pa. — A man from Lockport, NY pleaded guilty to charges of possession with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. He was arrested in Pennsylvania after being detained by a traffic stop.

Esteban Latorre-Cacho, age 37, of Lockport, New York, pleaded guilty on Jan. 10, before U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Latorre-Cacho admitted to possessing 67 kilograms of cocaine for further distribution. The charge stems from an incident on April 30, 2021, in which members of the Pennsylvania State Police made a traffic stop of a vehicle in Lehigh County. Stewart was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 67 kilograms of cocaine found hidden inside boxes within the vehicle. Further investigation showed that Latorre-Cacho had picked up the boxes containing the cocaine at a location within the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The investigation was conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant United States Attorney Robert J. O’Hara is prosecuting the case.

