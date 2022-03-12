Special Weather Statement National Weather Service State College PA 100 PM EST Sat Mar 12 2022 PAZ028-036-041-042-046-049>053-056>059-063>066-121915- Southern Lycoming PA-York PA-Sullivan PA-Union PA-Franklin PA- Northern Lycoming PA-Lebanon PA-Juniata PA-Dauphin PA-Snyder PA- Columbia PA-Perry PA-Lancaster PA-Northumberland PA-Adams PA- Cumberland PA-Montour PA-Schuylkill PA- 100 PM EST Sat Mar 12 2022 ...HEAVY SNOW BAND... HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 35 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing very heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1259 PM EST, the leading edge of a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from Wyalusing to 14 miles north of Berwick to near Danville to Linglestown to near Hanover and moving east at 65 MPH. THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR... Bloomsburg, Slabtown and Numidia around 105 PM EST. Shumans, Cleona and Lickdale around 110 PM EST. Lebanon, Berwick and Nuremburg around 115 PM EST. Myerstown, Shrewsbury and Glen Rock around 120 PM EST. Red Lion, Cross Roads and Stewartstown around 125 PM EST. Brogue around 130 PM EST. * For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Jersey Shore and Nescopek exits, specifically from mile markers 197 to 247. This includes the following Interstates... The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 214 to 295. Interstate 78 from mile markers 0 to 8. Interstate 81 from mile markers 30 to 139. Interstate 83 from mile markers 2 to 50. Interstate 180 from mile markers 1 to 27. Interstate 283 from mile markers 0 to 2. SAFETY INFO... Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

