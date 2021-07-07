Severe Thunderstorm Warning PHOTO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service State College PA
753 PM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021

Northumberland PA-Montour PA-Lycoming PA-Union PA-
753 PM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN NORTHUMBERLAND...MONTOUR...LYCOMING AND NORTHEASTERN
UNION COUNTIES...

At 753 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Slate Run to near English Center to near Cogan Station
to near Allenwood to near Linntown, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
         roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Williamsport, Milton, Lewisburg, Danville, Montoursville,
Northumberland, Winfield, Muncy, Watsontown, Hughesville, Riverside,
Montgomery, Linntown, Duboistown, New Columbia, Montandon,
Mechanicsville, Allenwood, Elimsport and Lairdsville.

For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the
Mile Run and Buckhorn exits, specifically from mile markers 203 to
227.

This includes Interstate 180 from mile markers 1 to 29.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

HAIL...1.00IN
WIND...60MPH

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCHES 344/345
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE STATE COLLEGE PA
358 PM EDT WED JUL 7 2021

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 344 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

COLUMBIA              LYCOMING              MONTOUR
NORTHUMBERLAND        SCHUYLKILL            SULLIVAN
TIOGA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BERWICK, BLOOMSBURG, DANVILLE,
LAPORTE, MANSFIELD, POTTSVILLE, SHAMOKIN, SUNBURY, WELLSBORO,
AND WILLIAMSPORT.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
242 PM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021

Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 344 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to
weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more
information about the following hazards.

   Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

Strong thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely this afternoon and
evening. Isolated damaging wind gusts are possible. Locally heavy
rainfall may result in isolated flooding.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.

Locally heavy rainfall and isolated flooding are possible Thursday.

