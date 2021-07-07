Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service State College PA
753 PM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021
Northumberland PA-Montour PA-Lycoming PA-Union PA-
753 PM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN NORTHUMBERLAND...MONTOUR...LYCOMING AND NORTHEASTERN
UNION COUNTIES...
At 753 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Slate Run to near English Center to near Cogan Station
to near Allenwood to near Linntown, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Williamsport, Milton, Lewisburg, Danville, Montoursville,
Northumberland, Winfield, Muncy, Watsontown, Hughesville, Riverside,
Montgomery, Linntown, Duboistown, New Columbia, Montandon,
Mechanicsville, Allenwood, Elimsport and Lairdsville.
For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the
Mile Run and Buckhorn exits, specifically from mile markers 203 to
227.
This includes Interstate 180 from mile markers 1 to 29.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
HAIL...1.00IN
WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCHES 344/345
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE STATE COLLEGE PA
358 PM EDT WED JUL 7 2021
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 344 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA
COLUMBIA LYCOMING MONTOUR
NORTHUMBERLAND SCHUYLKILL SULLIVAN
TIOGA
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BERWICK, BLOOMSBURG, DANVILLE,
LAPORTE, MANSFIELD, POTTSVILLE, SHAMOKIN, SUNBURY, WELLSBORO,
AND WILLIAMSPORT.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
242 PM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021
Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 344 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.
.DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight.
Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to
weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more
information about the following hazards.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch.
Strong thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely this afternoon and
evening. Isolated damaging wind gusts are possible. Locally heavy
rainfall may result in isolated flooding.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.
Locally heavy rainfall and isolated flooding are possible Thursday.
