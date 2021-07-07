Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service State College PA 753 PM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021 Northumberland PA-Montour PA-Lycoming PA-Union PA- 753 PM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NORTHUMBERLAND...MONTOUR...LYCOMING AND NORTHEASTERN UNION COUNTIES... At 753 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Slate Run to near English Center to near Cogan Station to near Allenwood to near Linntown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Williamsport, Milton, Lewisburg, Danville, Montoursville, Northumberland, Winfield, Muncy, Watsontown, Hughesville, Riverside, Montgomery, Linntown, Duboistown, New Columbia, Montandon, Mechanicsville, Allenwood, Elimsport and Lairdsville. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Mile Run and Buckhorn exits, specifically from mile markers 203 to 227. This includes Interstate 180 from mile markers 1 to 29. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Severe Weather Statement

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCHES 344/345 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE STATE COLLEGE PA 358 PM EDT WED JUL 7 2021 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 344 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA COLUMBIA LYCOMING MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND SCHUYLKILL SULLIVAN TIOGA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BERWICK, BLOOMSBURG, DANVILLE, LAPORTE, MANSFIELD, POTTSVILLE, SHAMOKIN, SUNBURY, WELLSBORO, AND WILLIAMSPORT.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 242 PM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021 Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 344 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more information about the following hazards. Severe Thunderstorm Watch. Strong thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely this afternoon and evening. Isolated damaging wind gusts are possible. Locally heavy rainfall may result in isolated flooding. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Locally heavy rainfall and isolated flooding are possible Thursday.