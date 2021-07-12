National Weather Service Binghamton NY
742 PM EDT Mon Jul 12 2021
...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL
BRADFORD COUNTY...
At 742 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Wetona, or 7
miles northeast of Troy, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Damaging tornado.
SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is
likely.
This tornado will be near...
Towanda, Ulster and North Towanda around 800 PM EDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a
basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy
building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in
a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect
yourself from flying debris.
Flood Watch
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
138 PM EDT Mon Jul 12 2021
Steuben-Chemung-Chenango-Tioga-Broome-Delaware-Sullivan-Bradford-
Susquehanna-Northern Wayne-Lackawanna-Pike-Southern Wayne-
Including the cities of Waverly, Milford, Delhi, Damascus, Equinunk,
Norwich, Scranton, Hornell, Monticello, Elmira, Walton, Sayre,
Honesdale, Corning, Owego, Montrose, Hallstead, Towanda, and
Binghamton
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung,
Chenango, Delaware, Steuben, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast
Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern
Wayne and Susquehanna.
* Through late tonight.
* Heavy rainfall from overnight has saturated the grounds and local
streams and creeks are still running higher than normal.
Additional rainfall is expected this afternoon into the early
evening that could lead to additional flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
