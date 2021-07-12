Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY 742 PM EDT Mon Jul 12 2021 742 PM EDT Mon Jul 12 2021 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL BRADFORD COUNTY... At 742 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Wetona, or 7 miles northeast of Troy, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near... Towanda, Ulster and North Towanda around 800 PM EDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Flood Watch National Weather Service Binghamton NY 138 PM EDT Mon Jul 12 2021 Steuben-Chemung-Chenango-Tioga-Broome-Delaware-Sullivan-Bradford- Susquehanna-Northern Wayne-Lackawanna-Pike-Southern Wayne- Including the cities of Waverly, Milford, Delhi, Damascus, Equinunk, Norwich, Scranton, Hornell, Monticello, Elmira, Walton, Sayre, Honesdale, Corning, Owego, Montrose, Hallstead, Towanda, and Binghamton

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Steuben, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne and Susquehanna. * Through late tonight. * Heavy rainfall from overnight has saturated the grounds and local streams and creeks are still running higher than normal. Additional rainfall is expected this afternoon into the early evening that could lead to additional flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.