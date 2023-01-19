Loyalsock Township, Pa. — An employee at a local nursing facility was caught delivering cocaine to an undercover informant from the building.

On Jan. 3, undercover State Police Troopers and the CI watched Douglas Christopher Curtis, Jr. walk up to their vehicle in the parking lot of Embassy of Loyalsock (now WeCare at Loyalsock), police said. The 34-year-old Curtis, of Williamsport, handed a cigarette box to the CI after being handed $200 in marked bills, according to the affidavit.

The CI immediately placed the cigarette box in a cupholder in view of the undercover officer. Curtis walked in front of the unmarked car as he left the area, according to investigators.

Police located six small green zip-top baggies inside the box after it was taken to the Montoursville State Police Barracks. The substance tested positive for cocaine with a total weight of 1.75 grams.

Curtis was charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. A monetary bail of $25,000 was set by Judge Gary Whiteman during a preliminary arraignment.

Curtis will appear before Whiteman on Jan. 23 for a preliminary hearing on the charges. Curtis is being held at the Lycoming County Prison.

Docket sheet

