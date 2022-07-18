Sayre, Pa. — An Athens woman accused of biting and kicking staff at the Robert Packer Memorial Hospital will appear in Bradford County court this week for a preliminary hearing.

Desiree Holmes allegedly bit a nurse’s arm and kicked her in the side several times on June 24 when staff attempted to conduct a blood and urine test. The 29-year-old Holmes told staff she would urinate on the floor before going into a cup, Officer Jeremy Horton of the Sayre Borough Police Department wrote in an affidavit.

Holmes eventually needed to be restrained as staff attempted to calm her throughout the incident. Several staff members were spit on and screamed at by Holmes, Horton said.

An accuser who spoke with police the next day said Holmes bit and kicked her to the point she required medical attention. The nurse was taken off her shift after the incident due to the severity of her injuries, according to the affidavit.

Holmes was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault and held on $10,000 bail at the Bradford County Prison. She was also charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault.

