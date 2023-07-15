Briar Creek, Pa. — A Berwick nurse pretended to give a patient painkillers, but secretly kept them for herself, according to police.

Brittany Eisenhauer, 34, also replaced oxycodone pills with medications used to treat high blood pressure and congestive heart failure for two of the residents at Celebration Villa of Berwick, said State Trooper Joseph Burke.

The switch was discovered when another employee of the personal care home, Jeffrey Benjamin, audited the medication on May 22. He reportedly discovered packaging on two residents' medications had been opened and clumsily resealed — including some that were closed with Scotch tape. Inside the packaging, oxycodone pills had been replaced with metoprolol, Lasix, and Lexapro pills, charges say.

Eisenhauer had recently requested a shift change so she could work the midnight shift and distribute medications, Benjamin told police. On the nights she worked, one patient received painkillers twice a shift, according to the medication logs. But when troopers questioned the patient, who was prescribed oxycodone "as needed," she said she rarely requested pain medication and she'd only asked for it a handful of times since she came to the facility. The few times she had asked for it though, she noticed it didn't reduce her pain and she felt unwell, she said.

According to the medication logs, the shifts Eisenhauer worked were the only times that patient allegedly asked for pain medication so frequently.

Eisenhauer, East Fifth Street, was charged with possession of a controlled substance obtained by fraud, tampering with medical records, forgery, reckless endangerment, theft, misbranding a controlled substance, and falsely representing medications.

Docket sheet

