The National Rifle Association will be prohibiting firearms for a portion of the NRA's Annual Leadership Forum.

The NRA announced the prohibition of firearms, firearm accessories, knives, and other items on their website on Wednesday. According to the NRA, the policy change is due to the anticipated appearance of former President Donald J. Trump, who is scheduled to speak on Friday at the forum.

"The General Assembly Hall is under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Secret Service during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum," a release from the NRA stated.

The announcement for the forum comes just one day after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The gunmen, an 18-year-old male, entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire, killing 19 children, two teachers, and wounding another 17, according to AP reports.

