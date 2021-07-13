North Towanda Twp. -- Already under a Protection from Abuse order, a woman was injured when the man from whom she had the PFA drove by her residence, "with no legitimate reason to be there," wrote Trooper Michael Mogish of PSP Towanda in a sworn affidavit.

On June 25 around 4:13 p.m., Mogish was dispatched to the home on the 100 block of View Lane in North Towanda Twp., Bradford County for reports of an active domestic incident.

According to interviews, the accuser had returned home from a swimming trip when she witnessed Brad Johnson, 45, of Ulster, driving past her in the opposite lane.

The accuser told police that she exited her vehicle and confronted Johnson, who allegedly turned his vehicle around and began driving toward her.

Mogish reported that Johnson struck the woman, rendering her unconscious in the roadway. During his interview with the accuser, Mogish wrote that she displayed a bloody scrape to her ankle and disorientation consistent with head trauma.

According to both the accuser and other witnesses, Johnson allegedly approached her and attempted to lift her while she was unconscious. The accuser told police that when she awoke, "he uttered 'now I'm going to jail,' before fleeing the scene in his vehicle," according to court documents.

Johnson is charged with felony aggravated assault, attempt to cause serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, and two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

Johnson was also charged with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. He was arraigned by Judge Todd Carr and issued $30,000 straight bail.