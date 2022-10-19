Williamsport, Pa. — Water will be shut off in downtown Williamsport Thursday Oct. 20, from 7:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post made by the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority.

The shut down effects properties north West Fourth Street, south of Little League Boulevard, west of State Street, and East of William Street.

