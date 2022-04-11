Harrisburg, Pa. — A death warrant was signed last week for a man convicted of killing a police officer in 2005.

Department of Corrections Acting Secretary George Little signed a Notice of Execution for the May 27 execution of Robert Anthony Flor, who was sentenced to death in Bucks County.

According to several news outlets in Buck County, Flor was picked up for a suspected DUI in September 2005.

Two officers were guarding Flor at the hospital where he was undergoing blood and urine tests. Authorities said he was able to gain control of an officer's weapon before he fired several shots that ultimately killed Newtown Borough Police Officer Brian Gregg, who was 46.

According to a memorial on the Officer Down Memorial website, Flor also shot a second officer in the chest and wounded a hospital technician.

After the shootings, Flor fled the emergency room and was located approximately one hour later hiding in a car in the hospital's parking garage.

Flor was found guilty on one count of capital murder and two counts of attempted murder and sentenced to death on November 17, 2006.

Former Gov. Tom Corbett signed Flor's first execution notice in 2011, then again in 2014. When Gov. Tom Wolf took office in 2015, he issued a moratorium on executions.

"This moratorium is in no way an expression of sympathy for the guilty on death row, all of whom have been convicted of committing heinous crimes," Wolf said at the time. "This decision is based on a flawed system that has been proven to be an endless cycle of court proceedings as well as ineffective, unjust, and expensive."

State law requires the governor or the secretary of corrections "prematurely" sign a new death warrant following an appeal, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

When the governor doesn't sign the warrant, the secretary of corrections has 30 days to issue the notice. Wolf has not signed an execution notice since taking office.

