12:30 p.m. Update: Northway Road is now open in Lycoming County.

--

Montoursville, Pa. — A vehicle crash has closed Route 2029 (Northway Road) between Harvey Road in Loyalsock Township and Pleasant Hill Road in Eldred Township, Lycoming County, according to PennDOT.

A detour using Harvey Road and Pleasant Hill Road is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.