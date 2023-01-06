Crash_generic

12:30 p.m. Update: Northway Road is now open in Lycoming County.

Montoursville, Pa. — A vehicle crash has closed Route 2029 (Northway Road) between Harvey Road in Loyalsock Township and Pleasant Hill Road in Eldred Township, Lycoming County, according to PennDOT.

A detour using Harvey Road and Pleasant Hill Road is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.

