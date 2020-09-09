Sunbury, Pa. -- Tired of seeing trash in the river? Here's a chance to make a change.

The Northumberland County Conservation District will host a tire cleanup event for residents to safely dispose of old tires. The event is only for residents of Northumberland County - all participants are required to present proof of residence.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 19, at 441 Plum Creek Road, Sunbury from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration is required. To register, please contact Brandon Ball at (570) 495-4665 ext. 303 or at bball@nccdpa.org by September 11.

Additional Rules