RiverTires.jpg

Old tires pulled from a river in 2013. Wikimedia Commons

Sunbury, Pa. -- Tired of seeing trash in the river? Here's a chance to make a change. 

The Northumberland County Conservation District will host a tire cleanup event for residents to safely dispose of old tires. The event is only for residents of Northumberland County - all participants are required to present proof of residence.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 19, at 441 Plum Creek Road, Sunbury from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration is required. To register, please contact Brandon Ball at (570) 495-4665 ext. 303 or at bball@nccdpa.org by September 11.

Additional Rules

  • Disposal cost is $1 per tire
  • Tires should be off rim
  • Tires taller than 48 inches or wider than 14 inches cannot be accepted
  • Masks are required
  • Do not exit your vehicle at the event
  • Check-in, payments, and tire unloading will be handled by a NCCD member

