Northumberland, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man was charged with homicide for a traffic crash that caused the death of a 78-year-old Northumberland resident in 2021.

Robert John Harrow told a witness, “I just didn’t see him until it was too late,” moments after his tractor trailer smashed into the rear of the victim’s vehicle, police said.

Charles Lehman had to be removed from his vehicle by the members of the Northumberland Fire Department, police said. He died 17 days later from injuries suffered during the crash, according to the coroner.

The 42-year-old Harrow’s truck hit Lehman's silver Chevrolet Cavalier, pushing it into the southbound lane, according to the affidavit. Lehman, whose vehicle collided with a Nissan van after being struck, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center and died a month later from his injuries.

The driver of the van limped after the crash, but refused medical treatment at the scene.

Members of the Northumberland Borough Police Department viewed dash cam footage of the accident recorded from Harrow’s cab, surveillance video from a nearby business, and spoke with two eye witnesses, according to the affidavit.

Officer Edward Cope said the victim’s car was visible on Harrow's in-cab footage for approximately 33 seconds before the truck made contact. No other vehicles came between the truck and Lehman’s car prior to the accident, Cope said.

An employee at Keystone Communications near the 400 block of Duke Street gave police surveillance video from a camera mounted on the building. Harrow operated his truck carelessly and drove over the speed limit prior to the crash, Cope said of the video.

It showed Lehman stop at the light and signal to make a left turn, Cope said. As the truck approached, Harrow made no effort to avoid the collision until almost the moment of impact, according to the affidavit.

“The video shows that Harrow drove his vehicle in a manner that created a careless disregard for the safety of persons or property in his vicinity,” Cope wrote.

Northumberland County Deputy Coroner Scott Lynn told police Lehman had passed away on Dec. 2. Lynn ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma and ruled the death a homicide after an autopsy was conducted.

Harrow was charged with third-degree felony homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, driving at a safe speed, and careless driving. He has since been released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Harrow is scheduled to appear before Judge Michael Toomey on Oct. 25 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.