Williamsport, Pa. – A 33-year-old man who must register as a sex offender for life has failed to do so twice, the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police alleged in charges filed this week.

Willie Allan Merritt was confined to the Lycoming County Prison on March 9, unable to post $20,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Jerry C. Lepley. Merritt's most recent docket sheet lists his home as Northumberland, Pa.

Merritt was convicted in 2015 for aggravated indecent assault in Northumberland County in 2012. Merritt's Megan's Law report lists his employer as based in Boston, Massachusetts, and his general work area as West Milton, Pa.

Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Sergeant Brian C. Fioretti filed one felony count of failure to comply with registration of sexual offender requirements against Merritt on March 8.

Merritt previously pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in 2019 and was supposed to be sentenced on Tuesday by Common Pleas Judge Marc F. Lovecchio but failed to show up. Lovecchio issued a bench warrant for him and he was taken into custody later that day.