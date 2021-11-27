Berwick, Pa. — A Northumberland took a risk for two cans of beer, two bottles of wine, two Italian hoagies, a bag of loose tobacco, and one naked drink in a retail theft scheme broken up by Scott Township Police.

Thomas Russell Anderson, 52, of Northumberland removed approximately $60.92 worth of merchandise from Short Stop Market in Berwick. Anderson was charged with a third-degree felony of retail theft after officers said they discovered it was his third arrest for such crimes.

Anderson pled guilty to felony robbery in 1993 after being charged in two separate incidents.

Anderson also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in 2017 and indecent assault and corruption of minors in 2008.

Anderson’s most recent theft charges came about after a person alerted a manager of the store to pictures on a social media site. Scott Township police officer Jacob Grassley posted the pictures on the station’s Facebook account, which came back with results within a few hours.

According to Grassley’s report, Anderson and a female accomplice were identified. A public court summary shows Kandra Arlene Jones was charged with a summary offense of retail theft.

Anderson’s bail was changed to $10,000 monetary on Oct. 19 and he was released from the Columbia County Prison. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Thomas James on Dec. 2 for a formal arraignment.

Thomas Russell Anderson docket sheet

Kandra Jones docket sheet