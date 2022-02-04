Northumberland, Pa. — Following reports of a strangulation, State Police observed redness and bruising on the neck of the accuser on Jan. 26.

Carl A. Marchetti, 61, of Kulpmont is accused of choking the accuser to the point she couldn’t breathe. The caller told troopers with PSP Stonington Marchetti had been drinking all day.

According to the report, Marchetti became physical with the woman when she attempted to get her keys and leave the residence located near the 1200 block of Scott Street in Northumberland. During the altercation, Marchetti allegedly took the accuser to the ground and began choking her.

Marchetti allegedly called the accuser names and threatened to put sugar in her gas tank. The woman told officers she was able to call police when Marchetti left the room.

Court records show Marchetti was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault attempts to cause seriously bodily injury and strangulation. He was also charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats and harassment.

Marchetti was arraigned by Judge John Gembic and held on $5,000 monetary bail at the Northumberland County Jail. He will appear before Gembic on Feb. 8 for a preliminary hearing.

