Shamokin, Pa. — Daniel Barley, an employee of the Northumberland Jail, was recently charged with second-degree misdemeanor cruelty to animals for neglecting and starving a cat for three weeks.

The 33-year-old Coal Township resident allegedly lied to police when he told them he still lived at the home near the 1200 block of West Arch Street during an interview in May. Officer Cody Rebuck said he didn’t believe Barley after he inspected the home and cat.

Rebuck said the grass was overgrown and the cat was extremely skinny and malnourished to the point it was meowing constantly. When confronted with the evidence, Barley told officers the person who was supposed to watch then got locked up.

Rebuck appeared to not believe Barley's excuse, as he stated Barley works at the Northumberland County Jail and would know the person was incarcerated.

“Barley advised that he admitted that he was wrong to do this to the cat,” Rebuck wrote.

Consultation was requested from the vet after Barley’s family took the cat in for a check-up on June 16. The vet said the cat was neglected enough to merit a misdemeanor charge.

“Considering the amount of time that Barley didn’t check on the cat, the fact that the cat was put on a refeeding schedule (indicating that it was at risk of refeeding syndrome), and the cat was said by the vet to be malnourished (evidence that the cat’s physical condition was affected),” Rebuck said.

Barley was charged with second-degree misdemeanor cruelty to animals during a preliminary arraignment with Judge John Gembic. He will face Gembic again on Aug. 30 for a preliminary hearing.

According to HR staff at the Northumberland County Jail, Barley is still employed.

Docket sheet

